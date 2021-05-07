Weekend Family Fun: Mother’s Day, Magic, and More

The weekend is here again! That means it’s time for some family-friendly fun. And we want to wish a happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Hope you have a great weekend!

City of Garfield Events Committee has extended their carnival for another weekend. Hours are Friday from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, then on Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The carnival will be at Columbus Park (394 Outwater Lane, Garfield). Enjoy live music, rides, games, and family fun. Admission is $2 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance on the Campy’s Blue Star Amusements website. Ride, game, and food credits may be purchased at the event and are not included with admission.

Alstede Farms (1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester) will offer multiple Farm to Table Mother’s Day Brunches on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy tractor-drawn wagon rides around the farm while taking in the relaxed atmosphere and enjoying a casual family-style meal for a truly memorable day. Stay and enjoy friendly farm animals, self-guided museum tour, the farm store, and homemade ice cream. Advanced tickets are required. Visit the website for available time slots and prices.

The Newark Museum of Art will host Virtual Creative Play: Collage the Four Seasons on Saturday at 10:00 AM. This online event is free and recommended for children ages 3-5. Dive into the four seasons while exploring nature and art. Learn how artists approach and interpret art making that revolves around the seasons. Register online. You can also find a list of materials needed for the session on the website.

Imagine That!!! (4 Vreeland Road, Florham Park) will host OUTSIDE Magic Show followed by Marshall Dancing on Saturday from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Wow the kids and watch them laugh, then get them up and dancing. Tickets are $75 for one turf square for up to 6 people.

Gigi’s Prince Palace will present Spring Party Hosted by Princess Ariel and Moana on Saturday from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM. Enjoy make up, arts and crafts, hula dancing, singing, and refreshments, plus a meet and greet and photo opportunities with the characters. Tickets are $55.95 per person.

Here’s a super cute Mother’s Day Fingerprint Flower Bouquet kids of all ages can make. All you need is paper, paint, a green marker or crayon, and some twine or ribbon. Fold the paper so that it’s almost a cone shape, then use fingers dipped in paint to make the flowers. Draw stems, add a ribbon accent, and you’re done! This blog post shows you exactly how it’s done. And while billed as a Mother’s Day craft, this one is suitable for any occasion.

If you’re looking for another coffee filter craft perfect for spring, we’ve got you covered with these Coffee Filter Butterflies! Color two coffee filters, then spray with water so the colors bleed. After they’re dry, fold them accordion style, then clip them with clothespins. Add some googly eyes and pipe cleaner antennae, and you’ve got yourself a butterfly!