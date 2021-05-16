Where To Get COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Age 12-15

Children age 12-15 were able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting Thursday, less than a day after the CDC gave its authorization to that age group under emergency use. Providers across New Jersey started administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s where you can go to get your child vaccinated:

Select CVS stores are offering the Pfizer vaccine. Check here to schedule an appointment.

Hackensack Meridian Health has thousands of appointments available at over 20 sites throughout New Jersey; schedule your appointment here. There are also walk-in sites available.

RWJBarnabas Health is equipped to vaccinate 12-15 year-olds. To schedule an appointment, register through the website at www.RWJBH.org/covid19vaccine.

ShopRite pharmacy locations that carry Pfizer are making them available to those 12 years and up. Appointments can be made here: https://vaccines.shoprite.com/

Walgreens is offering the Pfizer vaccine and allows you to schedule same-day appointments.

Valley Health System is also offering the vaccine and from May 17-19 kids can get ice cream, too (while supplies last).