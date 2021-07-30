About Last Night…Epic Flooding in Montclair

Montclair, NJ – Montclair’s Josh Crandall, who runs Clever Commute, is used to keeping commuters apprised of all kinds of transit congestion issues and delays. Yesterday the big story was epic flooding in Montclair, right by the Watchung Train Station, the result of a storm creating flash flooding Thursday night.

Crandall shared this photo on Facebook last night of a car submerged in the water under the Watchung train trestle. Longtime readers know that Watchung train area is prone to flooding. Other areas hit hard last night include Grove Street by Mount Hebron and Bloomfield by Watsessing Park; in Clifton, Route 3 was shut down due to flood conditions. The flooding was reminiscent of this epic summer flood.

How did you fare last night?