Baristanet Profile: Jean Warsager

Name: Jean Warsager

Where do you live? (Town and/or neighborhood) Proud resident of Montclair, South End

When did you move there? I grew up in the South End of Montclair, and although I’ve lived in other areas, I have been living here for the past 10 years.

Where did you grow up? Willowdale Avenue in Montclair.

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I have a 9-5 which I like (especially the people), but my everyday passion is making beaded/wire jewelry in vibrant colors, textures and patterns.

Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee daily, but I love a good Bloody Mary, Dirty Martini, glass of Merlot & do enjoy tea on occasion. Not all on the same day necessarily.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? This is a tough question because I can go from one extreme to another like dancing the night away to a relaxing day at home. Being with my loved ones, friends & family, is always a great way to spend a weekend day (preferably warm & sunny), especially with good food involved.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Saveur Creole, a delicious Haitian restaurant! Unfortunately, my other favorite closed down during the pandemic, Casa Piquin.

What’s on your nightstand? A favorite mug with coffee in it, a glass of water, a pretty bowl for jewelry and lip balm, a photo with my love, a lamp, and a book I keep trying to read called This is Your Brain on Food.

What are you listening to? I love so many types of music but favorites are Motown, funk, R&B & hip hop, so depending on my mood, it’s Stevie Wonder, Aretha, Prince, Chaka, James Brown, MJ, Beyoncé, Jay Z, but I also love jazz, The Beatles, very early Billy Joel; the list is really endless. And I’ve also begun listening to Audiobooks (only mysteries so far).

What are your current indulgences? Aside from staples like dark chocolate and sunflower seeds, I recently became obsessed with Reformer Pilates, and it is changing my life.

What talent would you most like to have? Although my family and friends consider me a good cook, I would really like to be a much more creative and talented chef-level cook. And if I could sing, that would be fabulous too, but I’ll stick with cooking for everyone’s sake.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? The South End of Montclair is rich in Black culture and history going back many generations, and it would be wonderful if it was more widely celebrated and given the attention that the rest of Montclair receives.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? That I was a devoted mother to my beautiful children and a loving partner, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who was a caring person with a good sense of humor.