Baristanet Profile: Jennifer Snyder

Name: Jennifer Snyder

Where do you live? Montclair by Edgemont Park



When did you move there? We’ve been in Montclair for 16 years.



Where did you grow up?I grew up In Portland, Oregon. My husband and I have lived in Seattle, Chicago, NYC and now Montclair.



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m the owner of The Little Daisy Bake Shop. We opened in 2011, and I love that we are still going strong.



Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee. All morning, every morning.



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? It would begin with a workout class at D*FIT, then a trip to the farmer’s market. I’d watch my son’s baseball game then have friends over in the backyard for my husband’s amazing homemade pizzas.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? When we do go out, I like DeNovo or SLA. I love the Bobbi Salad (and fries) at Egans. At AKB in Verona I highly recommend the burger and all the sides. I promise you won’t regret the tater tots and brussels sprouts.

What’s on your nightstand? Pictures of my family and a stack of books that I keep kidding myself I’ll have time to read.



What are you listening to? Podcasts. There are so many good ones. My favorite silly ones right now are Smartless and Conan Needs a Friend. They are great while walking the dog.



What are your current indulgences? When you own a bakery, there are indulgences on a daily basis: cookies, crumb cake, Daisy Dips….Right now my favorite is our zucchini bread. It’s my Mom’s recipe and it brings me back to my childhood.



What talent you would most like to have? Talent? To be able to sing. I can take anyone down in a game of Name That Tune, but I can’t sing at all. If I could have a Superpower though, it would be to go back in time and re-live a day. We just dropped our daughter off at college and I am feeling a bit melancholy. If I could re-live a day when she was 4 and my son 2, I would savor every second.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? The best kept secret is the Montclair High School crew team. This team performs so well nationally year after year with little local recognition. If you have a chance to catch a race in Philly in the spring it’s really something.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? I hope people say that I was kind. We all have our moments, but I really do try each day to choose the kindest path.