Concern Over Rising New Jersey COVID-19 Cases; Breakthrough Cases Reported

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in New Jersey, primarily among the unvaccinated, however there have been more than 3,000 breakthrough coronavirus cases affecting individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The New Jersey Department of Health, which has been tracking breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people reported:

As of 6/28: 4,432,769 fully vaccinated individuals

3,474 COVID+ cases among the fully vaccinated (99.92% effective) 84 COVID-related hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated (99.998% effective) 31 COVID-related deaths among the fully vaccinated (99.9993% effective)

The New Jersey Department of Health has been tracking these “breakthrough” cases occurring in people who are fully vaccinated — defined as individuals who are 14 days past the date of their final vaccine dose.

New Jersey’s health commissioner Judy Persichilli, speaking at a press briefing Monday, reported a marked increase in the rate of positive test results among children up to age 13, and especially among children 4 and under. Children under age 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

However, Gov. Murphy, who previously said he will keep “all options on the table” when it comes to the possibility of re-installing any restrictions, said Monday there was no need for renewed restrictions at this time.

Earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky called the national increase in cases — nearly 70% in just a week — and hospitalizations up by nearly 36% nationally, “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The breakthrough cases are considered rare but expected. According to the CDC, “no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.”

The highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is now the predominant strain in New Jersey, according to state data released last week. All three of the vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson — are highly effective against the Delta and other variants.

Here is the weekly data for COVID-19 cases reported in Montclair; from July 11 through July 17, there were 26 new cases reported.