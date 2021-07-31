Dancing with the Stars’ Maks and Val Tour Comes to NJPAC – August 10

Marking their first performance in the tri-state area since the COVID pandemic shutdown, Latin and ballroom champions Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy return to New Jersey this summer. You already know and love the Chmerkovskiy brothers from many seasons on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars . Now, join them for a new live production packed with dazzling dancing and world-class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name. After the global pandemic forced the cancellation of their highly anticipated “Motion Pictures” Tour, the Chmerkovskiy brothers took time to reflect and rethink how to inspire and entertain in our rapidly-changing world. Enter “Stripped Down”, a unique experience that brings audiences closer to the boys than ever before; an intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world class showmanship true to the Chmerkovskiy name.

When: Tuesday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: NJPAC is located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey; a short walk from the Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak.

Tickets: $39 and up. To purchase, contact NJPAC at 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722 or visit NJPAC.org/dance.

Health + Safety Protocols: NJPAC regularly updates its COVID protocols and procedures based on CDC, federal, state, city, and other scientific data. Masks are recommended, but not required. Visit NJPAC.org for the most updated guidelines.