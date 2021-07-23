Don’t Miss! The Montclair Orchestra at Lot of Strings Festival Sunday!

The Montclair Orchestra makes its first visit to the Lot of Strings Festival at the Morris Museum on Sunday, July 25th at 8 pm. The program will present Fellows and Mentors, which will showcase the Montclair Orchestra’s mission: fellows from the top conservatories playing alongside professional mentors from world-class orchestras.

In their first program, an ensemble of Fellows and Mentors will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” and Richard Strauss’s Sextet from Capriccio.

A special treat will be the performance of “Silver Bells & Golden Sand” by Morristown-Beard School student (and Denville native) Kailyn Williams. The piece won first place in the 2021 New Jersey Music Teachers Association composition competition. You can sample “Silver Bells & Golden Sand” here:

The Montclair Orchestra’s mission is to provide educational opportunities for music students to advance their training through collaboration with conservatories, professional orchestras and musicians; to collaborate with art, theater, historical and similar organizations to provide comprehensive cultural offerings; and to provide orchestral music for audiences to enjoy and appreciate. More information at http://montclairorchestra.org.

The Lot of Strings Music Festival began in the spring of 2020, when curator Brett Messenger looked out onto the Morris Museum’s empty Back Deck parking lot and got an idea. With a tape measure and some chalk, he drew 119 individual blocks, big enough to safely accommodate two people–and a new outdoor performance space was created. Since then major ensembles have performed there: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, American Symphony Orchestra, JACK, Catalyst, and Tesla String Quartets, among others, and thousands of people got to experience the glorious music, live–while basking in gorgeous sunsets.

Tickets are $50 for an 8’x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Guests must bring their own lawn chairs and are welcome to bring refreshments. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access season-wide. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

For tickets: https://morrismuseum.org/events/montclair-orchestra/

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706. Tickets must be ordered in advance by phone or online only. The rain date decision will be made by 12:00 pm day of the event.



Please Bring Your Own Chairs. Chairs will not be provided.