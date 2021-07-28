Garden State Parkway Service Areas Named After Larry Doby, James Gandolfini, Whitney Houston

Montclair, NJ – Say goodbye to Cheesequake and hello to Jon Bon Jovi. Nine Garden State Parkway service areas are being renamed and the iconic honorees are names you will definitely recognize, including Montclair’s own Larry Doby.

“By renaming nine Garden State Parkway service areas after iconic New Jerseyans, we’re putting our greatness on full display,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday about the renaming. “This is the first part of an extended statewide exhibition of New Jersey heroes throughout our state. From military heroes on the Battleship New Jersey to historical figures on the New Jersey Turnpike to science and technology trailblazers at Newark Penn Station, New Jerseyans will find pride in our contributions to society and the world.”

In addition to Doby, you can soon visit service areas named for James Gandolfini, Connie Chung, Whitney Houston, Jon Bon Jovi, Judy Blume, Celia Cruz, Frank Sinatra and Toni Morrison.

Interestingly, Bruce Springsteen reportedly declined the honor.

The renaming showcases New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF) inductees in the arts, entertainment and sports and their contributions to the world.

“Millions of New Jersey drivers travel on the Garden State Parkway every day,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Scaccetti-Gutierrez. “The service areas they visit during those travels are a fitting place to call attention to the accomplishments of their fellow New Jerseyans in the arts, entertainment, and sports. And there is no organization better suited to identify the New Jerseyans worthy of this recognition than the New Jersey Hall of Fame.”

The nine services areas are to be renamed as follows:

• Montvale: James Gandolfini Service Area

• Brookdale North: Larry Doby Service Area

• Brookdale South: Connie Chung Service Area

• Vauxhall: Whitney Houston Service Area

• Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi Service Area

• Monmouth: Judy Blume Service Area

• Forked River: Celia Cruz Service Area

• Atlantic: Frank Sinatra Service Area

• Ocean View: Toni Morrison Service Area