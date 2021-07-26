Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center Announces New Chief Financial Officer

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Yang Linda Chen, “Linda,” has been named the chief financial officer for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Chen has worked in a variety of health system sectors throughout her healthcare career including Coordinated Health, Community Health System, Universal Health Services/Psychiatric Solutions, Vanguard Health System and the Health Care Section of Audax Private Equity Portfolio Company. Most recently, she served as the regional chief financial officer for Prime Healthcare in Pennsylvania, responsible for the financial operations of two hospitals. Under her leadership, the hospitals achieved financial turnaround, a multi-million EBITDA improvement, improved revenue cycle performance and enhanced service line profitability.

“Linda brings extensive financial acumen to our organization,” said Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mountainside Medical Center. “Her hands-on style and focus on collaboration with department and clinical leaders make her a great fit for her new role at Mountainside.”

Chen performed her undergraduate studies at China Agricultural University in Beijing. She earned a Master of Business Administration and Finance from St. John’s University in New York City, and a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.

To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.