MHS Class of 2020 Graduate Needs Help With College and Medical Expenses

Rowan Verhaalen–a graduate of the MHS class of 2020 and a current freshman at Case Western Reserve University– was accepted into the nursing program (BSN), but needs help so that they can reach their ultimate goal to become a pediatric nurse and give back to the community.

Rowan is dealing with the effects of a concussion from a recent car accident that totaled the family car. Rowan started a GoFundMe to raise funds to pay for medical and college expenses accrued during a couple of rough years.