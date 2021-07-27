Montclair Crime: Break-In At Church Street Jewelry Store

The week in Montclair crime from Sergeant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Dept.

Burglary

July 20, 2021 (Church Street): At 5:05 AM, Officers responded to S&K Jewelers on a report of an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival they observed the glass front door to the business shattered and a brick paver located on the ground inside the business. The business was checked however, no suspect was located inside. Surveillance video shows what appears to be a male subject approach the business at 4:43 AM, break the front glass door and gain entry into the store. The suspect was inside for less than a minute. The suspect then exits the store and walks east on Church Street towards Bloomfield Avenue. The suspect is seen wearing dark colored pants, black and camouflage jacket with reflective material, a hood, dark shoes, and a face covering. There were no reported proceeds.

Theft

July 20, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): A 2017 Mercedes Benz CLA 250 was stolen while parked on Bloomfield Avenue between 6:30 PM and 6:45 PM. The owner believes that she left her keys in the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly contained multiple suitcases of high-end clothing and shoes and $5,000 cash.

July 20, 2021 (High Street): The complainant reported that he parked his vehicle on High Street and had the drivers side window down. He observed a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee pull up along side his vehicle. The driver of the Cherokee exited the Jeep and entered the complainant’s vehicle. The suspect removed the complainant’s wallet and fled south on High Street. The suspect, male, had a thin build ans was wearing a white T-shirt and a draw string bag.

July 22, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): Officers on patrol located an unoccupied 2011 BMW X5 parked in a metered spot on Bloomfield Avenue. The vehicle was reported stolen from Belleville, NJ. The vehicle was impounded.

July 24, 2021 (Warren Place): The complainant reported that her vehicle was entered during the overnight hours while it was parked in her driveway. Her purse containing Apple Air pods, an Apple iPhone, and various credit/debit cards was stolen.

July 24, 2021 (Clinton Avenue): The victim reported that an electric blue Liv racing bike valued at approximately $500.00 was stolen from in front of her home. The suspect left a red and blue Free Spirit Outrage bicycle in its place.