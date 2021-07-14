Montclair Crime: Man Pulls Gun On Victim, Asks About Tattoos

The week in Montclair crime from Sergeant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:

Armed Subject

July 7, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): Officers responded to the area of Bloomfield Avenue and New Street on a report of a male who had brandished a handgun. A description of a thin male with a full black beard wearing a gray tracksuit and Yankees hat was provided. He was last seen on New Street. A victim was located who stated that he was approached by the suspect who was inquiring about the victim’s tattoos. The victim stated that the suspect pulled a silver revolver from his pocket and held the gun on him and continued to question him about the tattoos. The victim stated that the suspect then fled east on Bloomfield Avenue. This incident is currently under investigation.

Theft

July 8, 2021 (Claremont Avenue): The manager of CVS Pharmacy reported observing two males and one female in the personal hygiene section placing various items into their clothing. The suspects then fled the store without paying, knocking over a display case in the process. Proceeds were approximately $142.00 in merchandise. The suspects were recognized by store management as habitual shoplifters.

July 11, 2021 (Talbot Street): A 2020 Audi A5 was stolen from in front of a Talbot Street residence between midnight and 3:00AM. The vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident at Chestnut Street and Watson Avenue in West Orange. Two unidentified males were witnessed fleeing from the vehicle after the crash.

July 11, 2021 (Glenside Terrace): A Glenside Avenue resident reported a package theft occurred on July 9, 2021 between 2:17 PM and 2:20 PM. The package contained a Segway Ninebot valued at $900.00. Surveillance footage shows a dark blue or black vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, approach the residence. An unknown male wearing a ski mask, a dark shirt, and dark shorts exits the front passenger side of the vehicle and approaches the residence. The suspect proceeds to steal the package then returns to the vehicle and places the package in the rear seat before fleeing south on Glenside Terrace towards Bellevue Avenue.

July 11, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): Management at CVS reported that they were alerted by other customers that an unknown male was observed stealing several bottles of lotion. Surveillance shows the male suspect take approximately 10-15 bottles of lotion.

July 11, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): A 2019 BMW X5 was stolen from the area of Bloomfield Avenue and Midland Avenue. The vehicle was unattended and running while the owner was inside of a store.

Robbery

July 11, 2021 (Bloomfield Avenue): The victim reported that he was sleeping in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and North Willow Street when a white sedan pulled up along-side of him. Three males exited the vehicle and took the victim’s phone from him by force after a brief struggle. No injuries were reported.

Arrest

July 11, 2021 (South Mountain Avenue): A 26 year old woman from New York, NY was charged with Driving While Intoxicated following a single car motor vehicle accident.