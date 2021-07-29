Montclair Rotary Club Marking 100th Year of Service With Goal to Donate $10K To Local Nonprofits

Montclair, NJ – Rotary Club of Montclair is marking its 100th year of service to the community by setting a big challenge.

The club plans to donate $10,000 to local not-for-profit organizations based in its service area of Montclair and Verona. Newly-installed club president Paul Metcalfe said the club will be scheduling a series of fundraisers during the year ahead to help reach its goal.

The club and its nonprofit foundation, over the last century, has donated a total of more than $1 million (in today’s dollars) to help local groups.

“We are energizing our club,” Metcalfe explained, “by adding new members, raising more funds to make donations and building alliances with community-based groups. We’re looking to make a positive difference by working with nonprofits that are assisting students, adults and families.”

The club recently introduced its leadership team that will serve from July 2021 through June 2022. Along with Metcalfe, the service club’s leaders during its centennial year include:

· Lawrence Bogar, vice president

· James Stefanile, secretary

· Pauline Davis, treasurer

· Georgia Brown, immediate past president.

The group also named three new directors: Dalton Chandler, Linda Cranston and Bob Rinklin.

Three local Rotarians each received the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow Award for outstanding service during the past year.

· Linda Cranston was cited for recruiting and scheduling weekly speakers

· Pauline Davis was recognized for managing the club’s finances.

· James Stefanile was honored for organizing and coordinating the virtual meetings.

Past President Georgia Brown was recognized for her leadership over the last year, and she received a plaque with a ceremonial gavel.

The club also welcomed the new Rotary District 7475 Governor Shelby Rhodes who reminded members that the international organization’s theme for the coming year is “Serve to Change Lives.”

“Our clubs were hit hard by the pandemic,” Rhodes said, “and now we’re embracing change, moving ahead and finding opportunities to do great work. We have a mission to be a positive force in our communities here at home and around the world.”

Metcalfe, who first joined the club in 1982, has served as president twice before. He said the Montclair Club joined the Rotary International organization on May 1,1922, with 21 founding members. Merton L. Beebe was the club’s first president, and he served as the General Secretary of the Montclair YMCA.