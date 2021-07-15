MontClairVoyant: Discussing Greenway But Not Green Day

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is the Essex-Hudson Greenway project — which would create a long trail through Montclair and seven other towns — in danger of not happening?

Sincerely,

The Path to Glower

There’s been worry about whether the state will adequately support EHG. But EKGs at cardiology offices are fine — as confirmed when patients croon “My Heart Will Go On.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Please leave Celine Dion and the “Titanic” film out of this. What do you think of Essex-Hudson Greenway and its proposed 8.6-mile-long, 100-foot-wide size?

Sincerely,

Big (Without Tom Hanks)

Mostly positive feelings, and one fear. The fear is that a Celine Dion song might play on the radio and I’d have to hurl said radio out the window.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

We’ll get to the real fear in a moment. EHG positives?

Sincerely,

Reelin’ in the Fears

Greenery! Open space! A place to hike and bike! A place to listen to Chrissie Hynde sing “2000 Miles” minus 1,991.4 miles!

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The fear?

Sincerely,

Fear Prudence

That neighborhoods near the Essex-Hudson Greenway would become more gentrified and more expensive. You know, like how the “High” in The High Line could refer to prices in that part of NYC.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of things environmental, longtime Montclair sustainability officer Gray Russell retired from that position July 1. Comment?

Sincerely,

Gone But Not Forgotten

He thankfully helped make our town more “green” than many other suburbs. But Montclair has some environmental contradictions, despite no residents ethnically identifying as Contradiction-Americans in the last Census.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What do you mean?

Sincerely,

Clara Fication

Montclair has many eco-minded residents yet lots of big homes, hulking SUVs, and gas-powered leaf blowers. At least there’s some park-and-ride action: kids park their tricycles and “ride” that green car in the Edgemont playground.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of young people, free meals are being offered this summer for our town’s students. Where do families get details about that great program?

Sincerely,

Food for Thought

Via a link on the Montclair School District home page. People who live in apartments rather than homes can access that page as well.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Meanwhile, a recent email from Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis said Montclair has a new Citizen Request Management Portal to report potholes, not-working streetlights, not-picked-up trash, etc. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

We See CRMP

Sounds great if it works efficiently. And it makes more sense than setting up a portal to report portals.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In other news, progressive Imani Oakley announced she’s running for U.S. Congress in the 10th District, which includes part of Montclair. Your reaction?

Sincerely,

There Is a House…in DC

The Montclair High alum has had a stellar career, and moderate incumbent Donald Payne Jr. might be too cautious for the district. Just remember that 5th District residents can’t vote twice and expect to be part of the 10th District tally.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

One town Essex-Hudson Greenway would go through is Glen Ridge, where a 110-unit “luxury” rental-apartment building near Montclair’s Bay Street Station is almost complete. Your reaction?

Sincerely,

Baldwin Street Blues

I’m glad the “Clarus” includes 17 “affordable” units, but the rest of the apartments are way too pricey: one-bedrooms reportedly start at $2,500 a month, two-bedrooms are more than $3,000, and 90-bedrooms are less than…factual.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Why is new housing in or near Montclair almost totally for the affluent? Where are lower- and middle-income people supposed to live? Any other questions that need asking?

Sincerely,

We Wish You a Query Christmas

When a cardiologist determines that a “luxury” developer lacks heart, what does that doctor tell the developer’s medical-insurance provider?

