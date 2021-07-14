Pineapple Express Barbecue Opens For Montclair Jazz Fest Soundcheck Thursday

The 12th Annual MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST Soundcheck Series Kickoff is happening this Thursday at Lackawanna Plaza Stage!

Enjoy Cocomama’s eight-piece all-female Latin jazz orchestra, described as a virtual United Nations of women, with the members hailing from five countries on four continents. Playing their own kind of World Latin music, powerfully virtuosic yet elegantly musical, Cocomama “brings it,” creating a sound that is all at once fierce and beautiful!

Don’t miss the opening act, the premiere of Story Tellers featuring saxophonist Alex Laurenzi, a Jazz House Kids alum.

You’ll also want to bring your appetite! Chefs Damon Wise and Lauren Hirschberg are opening Pineapple Express Barbecue, a restaurant and beer garden at the historic Lackawanna Railroad Terminal. On Thursday evening, Pineapple Express Barbecue will be have smokers on sight and will be serving Lobster Rolls, Smoked Ribs, Summer Fruit Salad, and Mexican Street Corn which will be available for purchase for VIPs and General Admission attendees.

Ann’s Catering, The Little Hot Dog Wagon and Jimmy’s Italian Ices will also be ready to serve hungry customers!

The concert is open to the public. Free parking for the public is available at the Lower Lackawanna Plaza parking lot with the entrance on Glenridge Ave (southeast of Grove Street). Bring some low chairs and some friends!

For more information, visit the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST website, and follow MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL on social media!