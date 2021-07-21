Remembering Steve Demetrios

Montclair has lost Steve Demetrios, known to many as Steve at the Verizon store on South Park Street.

Steve was the go-to guy in Montclair to deal with any phone issue; his knowledge of phones, upgrades, plans and how to get the best deal or troubleshoot a problem with your phone were legendary. Steve was calm, patient and able to deal with any problem; once you got to know him, you would never go anywhere else.

Steve weathered multiple water main breaks in front of his South Park Street location. When the pandemic hit, the shop was closed during the shutdown, but then reopened, to serve residents of Montclair and beyond who knew where to go when they needed help with their phone.

Services for Steve will take place on Friday, July 23. From his obituary:

Steven Demetrios, 45 of Montclair, NJ formerly of Cliffside Park,NJ died on July 20, 2021. The youngest of Andrew (died 1998) and Chrystalla Demetrios. He is survived by his loving mother, Chrystalla Demetrios and his sisters Helen Socratous and Demetra Avalos, brother in laws Stelios Socratous and Jose Avalos , nieces Aliki Socratous, Chrystalla Socratous, Irena Avalos and Melania Avalos. Loving nephews Andreas Socratous, Andrew Avalos and Michael Avalos.

Steven is also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Rocky who was his constant companion.

A GoFundMe page was started in his name by friends who plan to present whatever funds are collected to Steve’s mother “as a surprise and sign of how much and how many cared, liked, loved and got to know Steven.”