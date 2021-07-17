The Scoop On Where & How To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 18, is National Ice Cream Day and there isn’t much better in life than delicious ice cream, except for deals and discounts on ice cream.

The sweet celebration became an official food holiday in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July as National Ice Cream Day and the month of July as National Ice Cream Month.

Here is the scoop on where to score sweet treats and deals this Sunday:

You better be good when you call yourself a “Dope Ass Ice Cream Shop” and Kreme & Krumbs delivers. Even better, on July 18, for every double scoop or pint purchased at either location (491 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair and 162 Glenwood Avenue in Bloomfield), a donation will be made to The Loveland Foundation Therapy Fund.

Spend your Sunday enjoying the best sundaes at Holsten’s in Bloomfield. Try to snag booth B-3–Tony Soprano’s spot.

Applegate Farm has been serving up sweet homemade ice cream since the 1920s. Stop by the farm and enjoy a sweet treat amongst the cows.

Mark and Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream in West Orange serves up over 52 flavors of ice cream made directly in their shop.

Go to Absolute Zero in Montclair for a cup of delicious rolled ice cream and a fun experience watching how it’s made.

Gelato is the Italian word for ice cream, so you can definitely head to il laboratorio del gelato in Montclair for your National Ice Cream Day fix.

You can also get delicious gelato at Guerriero Gelato, Benvenuti Montclair, or APEM Creamery in Bloomfield.

Cold Stone Creamery, which prepares its ice cream on a frozen granite stone, will be offering something sweet to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, but they won’t reveal it until Sunday.

Head to a local Carvel (586 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield) and try a treat from their new Churro ice cream & Crunchies lineup and they’ll treat you to a surprise on your next visit. Plus, enter to win free ice cream for a year!

Whole Foods Market (Montclair and West Orange) is keeping the ice cream celebration going by offering 35% off all of their ice creams and frozen treats, including their Milk Bar and Jeni’s varieties. Plus, Prime Members can save an extra 10% off.

From July 15 through 18, DoorDash customers can get a free pint of ice cream (or a similar ice cream item) included with orders of $20 or more. Just select DashMart or your local convenience store in your app and pick the ice cream item you want, add it to your cart, and use promo code ICECREAM at checkout.

Travel-inspired Marco Ice Cream brings the taste of the world to you in flavors like Turkish Mocha, Provençal Strawberry, and Thai Coco-Lime. Treat yourself to 20% off all pints purchased online on the site. Use the code JULY20 at checkout to receive your discount!