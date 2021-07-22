The Weekend: Live Music, Film, Dinner Under the Stars, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
Here’s your guide to this weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:
Live Music
- Tonight, July 22 at 6 pm, Montclair Jazz Festival presents another Soundcheck event featuring CHiCA Power All-Stars and Dave Stryker’s 8 Track Band, a celebration of classic pop tunes from the 70’s re-imagined.
- Morris Museum presents Mariel Bildsten in tonight’s Jazz on the Back Deck series at 8 pm. Bildsten brings incredible musical prowess and insight to classic works and forgotten favorites.
- NJPAC’s Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City presents hip hop icon & revolutionary emcee Rakim, with a special opening performance featuring NJPAC & Rutgers-Newark’s City Verses project and NJPAC Arts Education tonight at 6 pm.
- SOPAC presents EagleMania on Friday, July 23 at 8 pm.
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: The DTs and James Beckham
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Counterfeiters and The Cliffs
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Arthur Neilson and Andy Reidel Organ Trio
- The Montclair Orchestra performs Morris Museum on Sunday, July 25 at 8 pm. An ensemble of Fellows and Mentors will perform Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence” and Richard Strauss’s Sextet from Capriccio.
- Experience Guster’s first-ever headline concert at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, live from the comfort of your home on Sunday, July 25 at 10:45 pm thanks to Mayo PAC. The band will be accompanied by the acclaimed Colorado Symphony orchestra.
Film
- Head to a Drive-in or outdoor movie this weekend.
- Check out Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema offerings this weekend.
Social Events
- Enjoy Al Fresco dining at the heart of Bloomfield Center at the Dinner Under the Stars series on Friday, July 25. Washington Street becomes an entertainment plaza from Glenwood Avenue to Farrand Street. Enjoy great food and be entertained by live music by Guitaro 5000.
Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.