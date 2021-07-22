Then and Now: 370-372 Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell NJ

Here’s a #ThrowbackThursday Caldwell history gem for you – historic signage has come to light at Jack’s Foodtown at 370-372 Bloomfield Avenue.

Caldwell Public Library recently shared this photo with a bit of history on its Facebook page:

“This building housed the Golden Sport Shop, selling newspapers and candy among other things, and was run by Lou Golden. Willner’s Liquors was another tenant. Prior to Willner’s Liquors, the store was the Caldwell Grocery Store. The building also housed the Caldwell Sports Shop located approximately where the sign recently said “Jack’s.” In the ’70s and ’80s Hy’s Foodtown was the operator of Caldwell’s only supermarket. Today this site is home to Jack’s Foodtown. (The car is a 1953 Chevrolet)”

Baristanet’s favorite historian Frank Gerard Godlewski, who is also a Historic Preservation Commissioner in Caldwell, says “These are historic elements of Caldwell Center archeology. They belong to the owner of the building…but they also belong to the community’s collective memory and give Bloomfield Avenue more of a special character and sense of place. I hope that the owner of the building will consider incorporating them into the new facade or entryway to the store. I love seeing them.”

Stop into the Caldwell Library to see this photo up close and learn more in its Then and Now: Bloomfield Avenue, Caldwell exhibit.