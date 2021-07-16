Township Passes Resolution for a Permanent Montclair Skate Park

At its July 13th meeting, the Montclair Township Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution for a permanent skate park at Rand Park. Skaters have been enjoying a temporary skate park in the courts there since last summer.

The approved resolution does not set aside township funds for the skate park, but it will allow the volunteer organization Skate Essex and the Township to seek grant funding.

Councilman-at-Large Peter Yacobellis is very happy with the approval, “Your children deserve this as do all the young people to come. And it’s also a big differentiator for our town vs. neighboring ones. This jazzes me a lot. Please get involved with Skate Essex to join the effort to build this skate park in Montclair.”

Skate Essex will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 20 at 6:30 pm, to discuss the next steps to make the permanent skate park a reality.