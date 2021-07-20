Van Hook Cheese & Grocery To Open in Montclair Next Week

Back in May, Van Hook Cheese & Grocery, a popular family-owned cut-to-order artisan and specialty cheese shop in Jersey City, announced it would be opening a second location in Montclair in the summer making local cheese-lovers start the countdown for fantastic fromage.

The wait is over! The Montclair shop (located at 111 Grove Street, on the corner of Grove and Walnut Streets) is set to open the week of July 26 according to owner Carl Chastain.

Chastain moved to Montclair in 2019 with his family and felt like Montclair was the perfect town to expand. “We are excited for our new venture in Montclair. I co-own the business with my wife Laura Davies, and our son (5) and daughter (2) are both strictly string cheese eaters despite our best efforts. We moved to town in the summer of 2019 and have loved it. The thriving dining scene and amazing group of independently-owned businesses is a testament to how supportive the community is, and makes us excited to join their ranks.”

Beyond cheese and platters, Van Hook carries all types of cured meats, crackers, preserves, and specialty grocery items. They hand-pull fresh mozzarella and make dips in-house. Van Hook also hosts evening cheese and pairing classes, which are a fun date night and can also be booked for private groups.

In addition to all that, Van Hook offers a small selection of grilled cheese sandwiches.

Van Hook Cheese & Grocery

111 Grove Street

Montclair, NJ 07042