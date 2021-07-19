Watchung Booksellers Hosts Thad Ziolkowski, Author of ‘The Drop’

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Watchung Booksellers is pleased to host Thad Ziolkowski, author of “The Drop: How the Most Addictive Sport Can Help Us Understand Addiction and Recovery” as part of its ongoing “Evening with the Authors” virtual events. He’ll be in conversation with author and editor Karen Rinaldi on Wednesday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Ziolkowski, the award-winning author of the acclaimed surf memoir On a Wave illuminates the connection between waves, addiction, and recovery, exploring what surfing can teach us about the powerful undertow of addictive behaviors and the ways to swim free of them.

Addiction is arguably the dominant feature of contemporary life: sex, gambling, exercise, eating, shopping, Internet use—there’s virtually no pleasurable activity that can’t morph into a destructive obsession. In some instances, however, the very activities that can lead to addiction can also lead out of it. In “The Drop”–part addiction memoir, part sociological study, part spiritual odyssey–Ziolkowski dismantles the myth of surfing as a radiantly wholesome lifestyle and discovers among the rubble a new way to understand and ultimately overcome addiction.

The event is free. Register at ww.crowdcast.io/e/the-drop or visit watchungbooksellers.com.