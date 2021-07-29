Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Comedy, a Beach Party Concert, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
Here’s your guide to this weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:
Live Music
- Lollapalooza 2021 is taking place in person from July 29 to Aug. 1 in Grant Park in Chicago., but you can catch some of the musical performances on Hulu.
- NJPAC’s Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City presents R&B songstress Syleena Johnson tonight, July 29 at 6 pm.
- Mayo PAC presents Almost U2 tonight, July 29 at 7:30 pm in-person or virtually.
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Almost Easy & New Power Soul
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Lily Vakili & Joe Taino
- Check out the Kemet Music & Arts Festival 2 at Montclair Brewery on Saturday, July 31 from 12 pm– 10 pm. Enjoy music, arts, and food at this fundraiser festival for the Black Is Beautiful album. Featuring Howlin’ Poets, ROSTAFA & CO., Lil’ Bastad, and more!
- Music at the Mansion Porch Performances presents a virtual concert with singer/actor/entertainer Nicolas King LIVE online on Saturday, July 31 at 8 pm.
- The Montclair Orchestra visits the Morris Museum with a new twist on percussion this Sunday, August 1 at 8 pm.
Theater & Dance
- Bergen PAC presents Aladdin in Concert presented by The Performing Arts School on Saturday, July 31 at 5 pm.
Comedy
- NJPAC presents Anthony Rodia, aka the “King of Off the Boat Comedy” on July 30 and 31. A first-generation Italian-American comedian born and raised in Westchester, New York, Rodia’s online videos have garnered 35 million views and rising.
Film
- Go see a drive-in or outdoor movie this weekend!
- Check out Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema offerings this weekend.
Social Events
- Pleasant Valley Productions at the Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center and West Orange Recreation present a Beach Party Concert on Friday, July 30 with gates opening at 6:30 pm. Enjoy food trucks, a beer and wine garden, giveaways, and a wonderful performance by The Driftwoods.
- Enjoy Al Fresco dining at the heart of Bloomfield Center at the Dinner Under the Stars series on Friday, July 25. Washington Street becomes an entertainment plaza from Glenwood Avenue to Farrand Street. Enjoy great food and be entertained by live music by Last Night in Town Duo.
