Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Theater and More!

Live Music

  • The sounds of summer kick-off tonight, July 15 at 6 pm on the Lackawanna Plaza main stage with an incredible array of artists: The MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST Soundcheck Series with COCOMAMA’s eight-piece all-female Latin jazz orchestra and opening act, Story Tellers featuring Alex Laurenzi.
  • Check out the 7th Annual Harmony Concert tonight.
  • Start your summer with one of NJPAC’s most soulful traditions! DJ Felix Hernandez is back to kick off Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City tonight at 6 pm with his famous Rhythm Revue Dance Party. He’ll be spinning classic soul and old-school R&B, from James Brown to Aretha Franklin to Marvin Gaye and more. It’s fun, it’s free, and most important of all—it’s funky.
  • Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: Chasing Paragon and School of Rock Montclair’s HouseBand
  • Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Nine Deez Nite & Royals
  • Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Johnny Sanson w/ Al Gold and Big Mamou

Theater & Dance

  • Paper Mill Playhouse’s Brookside Cabaret presents singer-actor Jenna Pastuszek and musical director Joshua Zecher-Ross celebrating the world’s greatest entertainer, Judy Garland, in Get Happy!—not an impersonation show, but a cleverly curated setlist of both classics and forgotten gems honoring Judy Garland’s legacy. 
  • Pleasant Valley Productions presents Smokey Joe’s Cafe at OSPAC in Weest ORange this weekend. The rock and roll musical revue is packed with memorable songs like “Hound Dog”, “Love Potion #9”, “On Broadway” and “Stand by Me”.

Film

