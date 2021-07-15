Weekend Events: Live Music, Film, Theater and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.
Here’s your guide to this weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:
Live Music
- The sounds of summer kick-off tonight, July 15 at 6 pm on the Lackawanna Plaza main stage with an incredible array of artists: The MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST Soundcheck Series with COCOMAMA’s eight-piece all-female Latin jazz orchestra and opening act, Story Tellers featuring Alex Laurenzi.
- Check out the 7th Annual Harmony Concert tonight.
- Start your summer with one of NJPAC’s most soulful traditions! DJ Felix Hernandez is back to kick off Horizon Foundations Sounds of the City tonight at 6 pm with his famous Rhythm Revue Dance Party. He’ll be spinning classic soul and old-school R&B, from James Brown to Aretha Franklin to Marvin Gaye and more. It’s fun, it’s free, and most important of all—it’s funky.
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery: Chasing Paragon and School of Rock Montclair’s HouseBand
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Nine Deez Nite & Royals
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s: Johnny Sanson w/ Al Gold and Big Mamou
- School of Rock Montclair takes over the gardens at Van Vleck on Sunday, July 18 for a Benefit Concert for Toni’s Kitchen starting at 2 pm.
- Music at The Mansion: Porch Performances presents Jane Seaman on Saturday, July 17 at 7 pm, Seaman sings a rainbow of vocal styles from show tunes to classical to jazz.
Theater & Dance
- Paper Mill Playhouse’s Brookside Cabaret presents singer-actor Jenna Pastuszek and musical director Joshua Zecher-Ross celebrating the world’s greatest entertainer, Judy Garland, in Get Happy!—not an impersonation show, but a cleverly curated setlist of both classics and forgotten gems honoring Judy Garland’s legacy.
- Pleasant Valley Productions presents Smokey Joe’s Cafe at OSPAC in Weest ORange this weekend. The rock and roll musical revue is packed with memorable songs like “Hound Dog”, “Love Potion #9”, “On Broadway” and “Stand by Me”.
Film
- Check out Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema offerings this weekend.
