Where to Enjoy Drive-In and Outdoor Movies This Summer

Last summer, drive-in and outdoor movies were a much welcomed socially distanced activity to enjoy. Thankfully, the nostalgic trend continues this year, with lots of movies to enjoy for all ages.

Here’s your guide to where to enjoy movies under the stars – or in your car:

Montclair Film started screening its Summer Series last month and offers two more films this summer, beginning with Shrek on Sunday, July 18 at Brookdale Park Archery Field and Dirty Dancing on August 21 at Anderson Park.

Morgan’s Farm in Cedar Grove will screen two free family movies this summer: The Croods: A New Age on July 27 and Tom & Jerry: The Movie (held at CG Pool) on August 27.

Newark Moonlight Cinema debuted its drive-in movie theater last summer and is back with more films to enjoy. The films highlight African American filmmakers and actors. Enjoy Coming to America 2, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Photograph and more this summer.

Newark Museum will present a free outdoor screening of Moonlight on July 29 at Newark Riverfront Park to celebrate Newark Pride Month.

South Orange presents Moonlit Movies on Wednesday evenings in August starting at Floods Hill in Meadowland Park: Frozen 2 on August 11, Onward on August 18, and Jumanji The Next Level on August 25.

Demarest Farms in Hillsdale transforms into a drive-in theater for alfresco flicks all summer long. Enjoy The Notebook, When Harry Met Sally, Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Finding Nemo, and many more films selections for all ages. Reservations must be made online in advance.

Delsea Drive-In Theater is a farther drive to Vineland, NJ, but worth it to experience the only remaining true drive-in theater in the state, which originally opened in 1949). Delsea features newer releases such as In The Heights, The Unholy, and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.