YMCA of Montclair Adds Two New Board Members

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The YMCA of Montclair welcomes two new members to its board of directors, recently elected in June to three-year terms.

“Our board serves a key role providing governance and oversight for the organization, said Buddy Evans, President and CEO of the YMCA of Montclair. “We are fortunate to have two leaders in their fields who will help expand our reach and engagement to better serve all in our community.”

The Board of Directors of the YMCA of Montclair welcomes:

• Risa Cretella, the Executive Vice President, Group General Manager of Sovos Brands which includes the beloved Rao’s Homemade brand. Prior to joining Sovos Brands, Ms. Cretella was at Pinnacle Foods, most recently as the SVP of Marketing for Frozen Leadership Brands, which included Birds Eye. She also was a founding member of Pinnacle’s “WISE” (Women Inspiring Success & Empowerment), a development & mentoring program for women. Ms. Cretella received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a Master in Business Administration from Kent State University. She is a resident of Caldwell.

• Lisa Indovino, the GTM Partner Sales & Strategy Lead (Americas) at Anaplan. Prior to her current position, Ms. Indovino was the SVP Digital Data Solutions at Innodata leading sales, solution consulting and delivery for this AI and ML data technology solutions services firm. She excels at leading high-performance teams, developing and executing strategic partnerships, improving customer retention, and operational efficiencies. Ms. Indovino received a Bachelor of Arts from Smith College and is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business Executive Education program. Ms. Indovino has served on many boards including CASA, the Montclair Art Museum and the American Red Cross. She is a resident of Little Falls.