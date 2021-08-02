Forest Hill will be hosting Newark PorchFest on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The artist recruitment committee is actively seeking talented local singers, bands, musicians, dancers and visual artists of all styles. Come join or help Newark Porchfest recruit talent for this special event. The event will be supporting a worthy cause—Glassroots

Glassroots is a glassblowing studio that ignites and builds the creative and economic vitality of greater Newark, with a focus on underserved youth and young adults.

How Do I Apply?

Please Go To:

https://www.fhcanewark.org/porchfest

Fill Out The Application And Email To:newarkporchfest@gmail.com