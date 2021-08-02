Montclair Operation Backpack 2021 Needs You!

Montclair’s Operation Backpack 2021 is underway! This an annual local effort that’s part of the larger initiative — Volunteers of America-Greater New York Operation Backpack® — collects filled backpacks every year for children living in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

Montclair’s Kimya Nilsen began helping with Operation Backpack as a volunteer six years ago, collecting backpacks from friends and neighbors. Over the years, this effort has spread to a community-wide event across several towns in the area. Nilsen says it’s been wonderful to witness the giving spirit of donors, a group which grows each year. She has also been fortunate to have local businesses and community organizations pitch in to act as drop-off locations.

As school will be in-person this coming fall, it is again such an important year for the children to have all the supplies they need when walking back into their classrooms and seeing their teachers and classmates in person again.

Empty backpacks can be donated at drop off locations in town (see below). Monetary donations are also needed.

How you can help:

1. Buy a backpack (or 2, or 3) and drop it off at a location listed below

2. Make a financial contribution to aid in the purchase of supply kits. No donation is too small.

Drop off Locations:

The General Store @Cornerstone Montclair – 198 Bellevue Ave, Montclair

Weichert Realtors Upper Montclair – 272 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

Yarnia – Watchung Plaza – 127 Watchung Ave, Montclair

YMCA of Montclair- 25 Park St, Montclair

For more information, email Montclair Operation Backpack at montclairobp@gmail.com