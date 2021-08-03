Montclair Wrestler Medals At National Tournament

Patrick Quinn, a Middle School wrestler from Montclair medaled at the recent prestigious National United Wrestling Association for Youth (NUWAY) Summer National Tournament held at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City. Patrick took fourth place in the Folkstyle 13U 150 pound weight class and he also wrestled in the 13U Dual meet with the North Jersey Made Men squad who placed 5th in Duals. NUWAY holds tournaments throughout the offseason and year which allows student-athletes to compete. Earlier this summer Patrick competed at the Youth National Championships for Freestyle and Greco-Roman in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Patrick is looking forward to wrestling with the Montclair Recreation Team this winter and continuing to wrestle and train with Coach Dave Cordoba at Cordoba Trained Wrestling in Fairfield, NJ.