National Night Out is Tuesday, August 3! This fun, annual event is recognized throughout the country as a way for members of the community to come out and spend a safe evening with emergency personnel from their communities.

Montclair will celebrate National Night Out from 5 – 8 p.m. The free family event will feature Police, Fire and EMS vehicle displays and other activities. This event is being held on South Park Street between Bloomfield Avenue and Church Street.