Sponsored: The Gravity Vault – Montclair Grand Opening August 7th

The Gravity Vault’s first bouldering only facility has arrived in Montclair just in time for summer! With 12,000 square feet of climbing and an expanded focus on fitness, the Gravity Vault Montclair offers a variety of programs for all ages 5 and up from technique classes to personal training.

Our Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 from 9am to 8pm! We are located at 8 Seymour Plaza right across from the Wellmont Theatre.

Our main event will be jam packed with exciting raffles, local vendors, and specials that you won’t want to miss! Stay tuned for more information on our main event on our social media pages or visit our website.

Starting August 8th, we will start taking Birthday Party and Bouldering 101 Reservations at our facility. For more information, you can visit our website or call the front desk at (973) 928-7675.

Please visit our Covid-19 page as our policies have recently changed, prior to visiting.

If you have not climbed at a Gravity Vault before, please remember to fill out a waiver prior to your arrival. Be sure to check out our website for more updates as we get closer to the event.

We are very excited to have you all experience our new facility and to be part of the Montclair community!

