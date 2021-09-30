MontClairVoyant: Pining Over a Possible Pine Street Change

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
With an ownership change reportedly in the offing at 11 Pine Street, four important community organizations are said to be in danger of losing their free leases there. Terrible?
Sincerely,
Bad News Rising
Terrible. I hope the new ownership has a heart. Stethoscope manufacturers are depending on it.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Which four organizations have been the beneficiaries of that 11 Pine lease arrangement between our town and the planning-to-sell ownership?
Sincerely,
Upset Quartet
Sister to Sister, Brother to Brother, Succeed2gether, and S.O.F.I.A. (Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates). Third Cousin Once Removed to Third Cousin Once Removed is based in Verona.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Is what might happen to those crucial groups another example of problematic change in Montclair?
Sincerely,
Sad News Rising
Yes. There’s been a decrease in economic diversity as house prices rise, new rentals are built mostly for the affluent, etc. It’s almost a sickness, which explains why “affluent” contains the word “flu.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Some developers and some building owners share much of the blame, don’t they?
Sincerely,
Big Wheels Making Big Deals
It seems September 30 is “Obvious Question Day.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
And some realtors are contacting less-affluent longtime homeowners asking if they want to sell. Intrusive way to drum up business?
Sincerely,
Irksome of All Fears
It is. If homeowners want to sell, or feel forced to sell for economic reasons, they’re perfectly capable of initiating contact with realtors — who can be reached by phone, text, email, or stethoscope.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
You sound pessimistic, don’t you?
Sincerely,
Downbeat Pete
Don’t get me wrong — Montclair still has many wonderful aspects, but the gentrification is disMAYing. And this fall, disSEPTEMBERing and disOCTOBERing and…
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Speaking of wonderful aspects, are you as pleased as I am that there’ll be a gathering in support of reproductive rights this Saturday morning at Montclair’s Municipal Building?
Sincerely,
Abortion Endangered
I am. Those rights are under attack by far-right legislators and far-right Supreme Court justices who are so “pro-life” that most of them oppose government health care for babies, oppose COVID protocols, oppose gun control, favor capital punishment, etc. Persistent, not consistent.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
And anti-women. Getting back to 11 Pine Street, how close is that address to Bay Street Station?
Sincerely,
Proximity for Two
Very. It’s also near that train station’s parking deck, where the Fancy Car to Fancy Car organization is based. Yes, growing-more-affluent Montclair has some pricey vehicles.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Tomorrow is the start of October — Halloween month! What will some residents wear at parties on the 31st?
Sincerely,
Garb Wire
They’ll wear decreasing-economic-diversity costumes that look more affluent as time goes on. In a few years, I hope that costume won’t be called “The Montclair.”
Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.
I heartily support these 4 organizations and the important services they provide to our community. They are great organizations and we are fortunate to have them.
However, this 14,000sf we are trying to keep them in, rent free, is a municipal asset worth conservatively about $300,000 annually based on market rates for office space. I would support the Council in trying to roll them over into this or similar space for the short term. But, I also think we should, long term, have a transparent process, modeled somewhat on how we dispense CDBG funds, where there is a review/renewal process that considers equally deserving organizations. As they are effectively leases, maybe every 3 years.
Thank you for the comment, Frank. I realize there might be other community organizations that deserve a similar arrangement, and it would be nice if they got one. Not everything should be about the almighty dollar. But these four groups are sort of “grandfathered” into the 11 Pine space, and it would be a shame if they had to leave. I have a feeling that if they lose this space, they and other community organizations would have a hard time getting a similar arrangement.
Dave,
I think you need to read up on the troubled history of this space.
I am of the opinion, as you know from previous posts over the year, that taxpers/the municipal government may not be supporting social services enough with out tax dollars. That said, good government is part & parcel of good deeds. I pushback on the ‘almighty dollar’ when we are speaking of taxpayer dollars.
What you might not appreciate is that over the last 4 years, the combined CDBG spending along with my valuation of the office space totals $3.9MM. 42% of this went to these 4 organizations. Again, maybe this is too little or we were late coming with our support. As to the lease terms, I think is appropriate if we are electing our Councils, that each have an opportunity to allocate financial support as they see fit and some segment of their constituents want. But, not to be transparent and subject to regular review is simply bad government.
Dave,
Sorry if I wasn’t my usually pleasant self. I was typing while listening to my first BoSE mtg.
Thank you, Frank, for the follow-up comment. I didn’t think you made your points in an unpleasant way. 🙂
More transparency, sure. But as I tried to at least indirectly convey in my column, the eviction threat for those four organizations sort of symbolizes how Montclair is becoming a town more difficult for community organizations and non-affluent people to afford — and that’s not a good thing.
My apologies. I incorrectly wrote $3.9MM as the total number. The correct figure is $3,482,605.
The 42% should be 47%.
(Maybe I should have someone check my work?
Nah. How many mistakes do I make?)
“Maybe I should have someone check my work?” — it’s hard to make a check mark on a phone screen or computer screen…
Maybe in Arizona, but I think the voting machines in Montclair allow one to make check marks on the screen. Speaking of elections, I listened to parts of the BoSE meeting last night….which, as a result, left me no choice but vote to keep the appointed system.
It is what I know. I don’t like change. It’s good enough. I get my news from Twitter & Facebook The sky could fall. Money could creep into elections. And now I understand why the push to move muni elections to November. The electorate has only so much bandwidth.