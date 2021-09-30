MontClairVoyant: Pining Over a Possible Pine Street Change

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

With an ownership change reportedly in the offing at 11 Pine Street, four important community organizations are said to be in danger of losing their free leases there. Terrible?

Sincerely,

Bad News Rising

Terrible. I hope the new ownership has a heart. Stethoscope manufacturers are depending on it.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Which four organizations have been the beneficiaries of that 11 Pine lease arrangement between our town and the planning-to-sell ownership?

Sincerely,

Upset Quartet

Sister to Sister, Brother to Brother, Succeed2gether, and S.O.F.I.A. (Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates). Third Cousin Once Removed to Third Cousin Once Removed is based in Verona.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is what might happen to those crucial groups another example of problematic change in Montclair?

Sincerely,

Sad News Rising

Yes. There’s been a decrease in economic diversity as house prices rise, new rentals are built mostly for the affluent, etc. It’s almost a sickness, which explains why “affluent” contains the word “flu.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Some developers and some building owners share much of the blame, don’t they?

Sincerely,

Big Wheels Making Big Deals

It seems September 30 is “Obvious Question Day.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And some realtors are contacting less-affluent longtime homeowners asking if they want to sell. Intrusive way to drum up business?

Sincerely,

Irksome of All Fears

It is. If homeowners want to sell, or feel forced to sell for economic reasons, they’re perfectly capable of initiating contact with realtors — who can be reached by phone, text, email, or stethoscope.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

You sound pessimistic, don’t you?

Sincerely,

Downbeat Pete

Don’t get me wrong — Montclair still has many wonderful aspects, but the gentrification is disMAYing. And this fall, disSEPTEMBERing and disOCTOBERing and…

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of wonderful aspects, are you as pleased as I am that there’ll be a gathering in support of reproductive rights this Saturday morning at Montclair’s Municipal Building?

Sincerely,

Abortion Endangered

I am. Those rights are under attack by far-right legislators and far-right Supreme Court justices who are so “pro-life” that most of them oppose government health care for babies, oppose COVID protocols, oppose gun control, favor capital punishment, etc. Persistent, not consistent.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And anti-women. Getting back to 11 Pine Street, how close is that address to Bay Street Station?

Sincerely,

Proximity for Two

Very. It’s also near that train station’s parking deck, where the Fancy Car to Fancy Car organization is based. Yes, growing-more-affluent Montclair has some pricey vehicles.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Tomorrow is the start of October — Halloween month! What will some residents wear at parties on the 31st?

Sincerely,

Garb Wire

They’ll wear decreasing-economic-diversity costumes that look more affluent as time goes on. In a few years, I hope that costume won’t be called “The Montclair.”

