Weekend Events: Live Music, Literary Festival, Oktoberfest Express, Comedy and More!

Here’s your guide to weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:
Live Music
- The Wellmont presents Don Toliver on Sunday, October 3 at 8 pm
- Mayo PAC presents 38 Special on Friday, October 2 at 8 pm and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on Sunday, October 3 at 8 pm.
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Just Jake’s: Audio Riot and The Cliffs
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Ruthie’s:
- Check out this weekend’s live music at Montclair Brewery:
Comedy
- Have a laugh at Whose Live Anyway? at The Wellmont on Friday, October 1 at 8 pm and Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day on Saturday, October 2 at 8 pm.
Theater
- Vanguard Theater presents Broadway on Bloomfield on Sunday, October 3 at 7 pm.
Literature
- The fifth annual Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival takes place this weekend with a full schedule of events.
Film
- Head to a Drive-in or outdoor movie. Newark Moonlight Cinema is showing The Many Saints of Newark this weekend.
- Check out Montclair Film’s Virtual Cinema lineup.
Social Events
- This Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 Pineapple Express Barbecue will be hosting “Oktoberfest Express” from 1 pm – 9 pm. Enjoy a menu of pretzels, brats, dogs, and more, and lots of cold beer!
- Head to Hoboken for the Arts & Music Festival on Sunday, October 3 from 11 am– 6 pm.
