Weekend Events: Live Music, Literary Festival, Oktoberfest Express, Comedy and More!

Baristanet Staff -

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Here’s your guide to weekend events, both virtual and in-person, to enjoy:

Live Music

Comedy

Theater

Literature

  • The fifth annual Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival takes place this weekend with a full schedule of events.

Film

Social Events

  • This Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 Pineapple Express Barbecue will be hosting “Oktoberfest Express”  from 1 pm – 9 pm. Enjoy a menu of pretzels, brats, dogs, and more, and lots of cold beer!
  • Head to Hoboken for the Arts & Music Festival on Sunday, October 3 from 11 am– 6 pm.

