Baristanet Profile: Petia Morozov

Name: Petia Morozov

Where do you live? Downtown Montclair



When did you move there? Born and bred Montclarion



Where did you grow up? Montclair native



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I make my living running an architectural practice in Montclair; everything else is a passion project. Currently they are: Montclair Design Week — starting TODAY October 1 through Oct 10 with over 40 events across Montclair. I am the founder of DesignShed, and I also co-founded Dense Magazine (launching Nov. 4).



Coffee, tea or … ? Kombucha



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Sleuthing through the underbelly of New Jersey, whether that be by foot or by kayak.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? I have my favorites in each part of town. It depends what neighborhood I’m in, what I happen to be wearing at the moment, and what friends I want to run in to—they know where to find me.



What’s on your nightstand? Edits and ideas for the next issue of Dense Magazine—that I started with my co-founder Lune Ames.



What are you listening to? “99% Invisible” podcast



What are your current indulgences? Orange wine from Austria and amazing chocolate from Iceland



What talent you would most like to have? Free solo climbing



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair (or your town)? This won’t be the most popular answer, but Montclair isn’t the quaint suburb it’s made out to be—it’s better than that because when you realize that it isn’t a suburb, it opens up the doors for many more possibilities.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? “She rallied the troops, with love!”