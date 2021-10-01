Bloomfield Civil Rights Commission to Host Voter Registration Information Session October 6 at 7pm via Zoom

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Civil Rights Commission will host a voter registration information session on October 6 at 7pm over Zoom to ensure that residents understand how to vote in this November’s election. During the information session questions from attendees will be answered after the presentation.

“It is critical that our residents understand exactly how they will be able to cast their ballots this November therefore, I am grateful to the Bloomfield Civil Rights Commission for hosting this voter information session for our residents,” said Mayor Venezia. “If you or someone you know would like to register to vote and have questions, please join us for this meeting.”

“A big part of what the Bloomfield Civil Rights Commission does is educate and inform voters about how they can vote in every election in spite of changes that may occur,” said Dr. Djanna Hill-Tall, member of the Bloomfield Civil Rights Commission. “This presentation will take less than an hour and will be a great resource if you have concerns about how to vote in this election.”

For resources on voting in this November’s election, go to https://www.bloomfieldtwpnj.com/1541/Voter-Information.

To join the meeting go to:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89838369603?pwd=RE5OckZaN1BBWDc2U3J5ek1wYlkrdz09 and enter Passcode: 818190.