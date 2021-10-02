How Great Was Montclair Jazz Festival’s Historic Celebration? Take The Survey

The 12th Annual Montclair Jazz Festival Grand Finale was one week ago and it was epic! The event, spanning from South Park Street to Lackawanna Plaza with four stages, live music, food, shopping and more, was like nothing Montclair has ever seen before!

The daylong outdoor celebration along Bloomfield Avenue, the culmination of a series of magical summer events from July to September, brought people back together from Montclair and beyond in a whole new way and brought new life to Lackawanna Plaza.

Jazz House Kids President and Founder Melissa Walker came up with the amazing vision for the Downtown Jamboree, but to create an event of this magnitude on Bloomfield Avenue, she needed a lot of help. Montclair Center BID’s Jason Gleason and BDP Holdings Dave Placek were part of the dream team to make the magical, musical event a reality. These local government agencies and offices were integral to the execution of the incredibly successful day:

• The Essex County Sheriff’s Office

• Essex County Commissioner, Brendan Gill

• Township of Montclair, Mayor Sean Spiller and Deputy Mayor Bill Hurlock

• Township Council

• Montclair Community Services Director, Steve Wood

• Montclair Office of the Municipal Clerk, Melissa Cheung

• Montclair Parking Utility Superintendent of Parking, Manny Germano

• Montclair Recreation and Cultural Affairs

• Office of the Township Manager

Now Jazz House Kids wants your feedback — take their survey here and share your thoughts on the Festival.