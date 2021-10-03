Montclair Seniors Recognized at Annual Essex County Art Show

Cedar Grove, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (right) announced that Montclair residents (from third from left) Stanley E. White and Miriam A. Sampson received awards in the Annual Essex County Senior Citizens Juried Art Show. White was awarded second place in the non-professional photography category for “Monarch Butterfly Anatomy.” Sampson was awarded first place in the non-professional photography category for “Wicker.” The artists were recognized during an awards ceremony on Friday, October 1st at the Robert J. O’Toole Community Center in Essex County Cedar Grove Park. With them are (from left) Parks Director Dan Salvante and Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.

Photo: Glen Frieson