Reminder: Broadway on Bloomfield This Sunday!

Broadway talent is coming to Bloomfield Avenue on Sunday! Jelani Remy, formerly Simba in Broadway’s “The Lion King,” and currently starring as Eddie Kendricks of the Temptations on Broadway in “Ain’t Too Proud,” is coming to Vanguard Theater for a one night only show at 7PM, Oct. 3. He will be joined by special guests from the cast of Smokey Joe’s Café, as well as surprise guests from the Vanguard family. Light fare and beverages available for purchase at a unique evening perfect for the whole family. Proof of vaccination or a timely PCR COVID test required, and masks must be worn in the Theater when not eating or drinking. Vanguard Theater is on the second floor and walking up stairs is required. Tickets available at bit.ly/cabaretVTC