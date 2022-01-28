Baristanet Profile: Alice Magdziak

Name: Alice Magdziak

Where do you live? Bloomfield, by Brookside Park

When did you move there? 2001, from Wanaque, NJ

Where did you grow up? I was born in Liberty Center, Ohio and lived in Illinois, California, and Maryland before moving to NJ in 2000.

How do you make a living? Legal Analyst at LexisNexis–I’ve worked there for 20 years so I guess I love my job! They allow me to work from home and also take an hour off every week to volunteer at the Human Needs Food Pantry so I can’t complain.

What is your everyday passion? New Jersey food, history, shopping, and music which my husband (Ed) and I indulge via our Instagram and website: You Don’t Know Jersey

Coffee, tea or … ? Black Coffee–all day, every day

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Breakfast at a diner, driving to a point (or points) of interest in New Jersey for the day, stopping for local coffee along the way, an IG-worthy dinner, and live music in the evening.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Since Ed and I are constantly eating out, it is impossible to narrow down my choice to one favorite! Ray’s Luncheonette in Montclair is the first thing that comes to mind, though–Angie and staff are incredible and all the food looks as good as it tastes. But, I can’t leave out El Matador for enchiladas verdes and tostadas in Bloomfield, The Nutley Diner–our favorite in NJ, Panzano for white pizza in Montclair, Bodeguita Deli in Bloomfield for the best Cubanos ever, and The Brookdale in Bloomfield for their mushroom & caramelized onion pizza and Aperol spritzes (seen in my photo)

What’s on your nightstand? New Jersey’s Lost Piney Culture–a fascinating history of the Pine Barrens by William J. Lewis–and the Winter 2021 issue of Bitch Magazine–the only magazine I absolutely read cover to cover.

What are you listening to? Jackson Pines’ Close to Home; Hodera’s First Things First; dltzk’s Frailty; and the only non-NJ music in my regular rotation… Wham!

What are your current indulgences? I took up drinking NJ craft beer over quarantine and am still riding that hoppy wave, Applegate Farms peppermint ice cream, and hours of racquetball to counteract those indulgences.

What talent you would most like to have? I love playing sports but I wish I was as talented as Ed so that I could beat him at racquetball, or tennis, or one-on-one basketball, or bike racing, or football toss…. I would take anything at this point.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town? This is weird… but the tennis courts at Clarks Pond South in Bloomfield. They light up until 10pm every night, there’s always parking, they are never crowded, each court is partially fenced off from the others, there is a constantly changing and interesting soundtrack from the kids playing basketball nearby, and there is a parade of neighborhood doggies walking by who sometimes get adorably excited about flying tennis balls. See you all there in the spring!

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? She beat cancer three times and still lived life to the fullest. She was a loving wife, aunt, sister, and friend. She lucked out by finding the love of her life in an AOL chat room. Wow, she really liked New Jersey, huh?