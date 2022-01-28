Montclair Dolphins Girls Smash Bests to Qualify for Top Regional USA Swimming Meet

Montclair Dolphin swimmers Kayleigh Surichaqui and Vicky Sluk smashed their personal bests at the January 14-16 AGUA Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational three-day swim meet in New York City to qualify for the top regional USA Swimming meet at the end of the season in March.

It was a busy weekend for the Dolphins with swimmers racing in two meets. As well as the New York event, the team took on Westfield and Meadowlands YMCA in a three-way competition hosted at the YMCA of Montclair on January 14.

Kayleigh Surichaqui took a huge 7.79 seconds off her best time in the 100-yard fly to finish in 1 minute 14.14 seconds, swimming in the over 13 age group. The time was inside the 1 minute 14.99 qualifying time for the Sunkissed National Championship event in Charlotte, North Carolina, in March.

Qualifying for Sunkissed meet over the winter season is the ambition of many competitive swimmers from more than a dozen East Coast and Midwest states that attend.

“Kayleigh had a breakthrough swim, that puts her among our fastest swimmers,” said Dolphins Head Coach Alex Boutov.

Under-12 swimmer Vicky Sluk came third in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke events in New York. Sluk beat her personal best in the 200-yeard backstroke by 4.26 seconds to finish in 2 minutes 29.26 seconds, well inside the Sunkissed qualifying time of 2 minutes 32.99 seconds.

Sluk also beat the Sunkissed qualifying time by over three seconds with a new personal best in the 200-yard fly.

The Dolphins had 18 swimmers in the New York meet hosted by the Asphalt Green United Aquatics club.

At the tri-meet in Montclair, Sawyer Beaubouef came first in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke events for the 9-10 year-old boys. Jane Determann won the 100-yard freestyle event for the girls in the same age group.

Emma Britt won the 100-yard fly for the 15-18 year-old girls. Nead Kojic took the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley for the 15-18 year-old boys, clipping 4.32 seconds from his personal best to qualify for the Sunkissed. Kojic also won the 100-yard breaststroke, while Leo Powers took first place in the 100-yard fly.

This weekend is another busy one for the Dolphins with swimmers competing at a dual meet on Jan 29 against Westfield YMCA and also at the Madison Area YMCA Winter Storm meet on Jan 30.