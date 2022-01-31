Montclair Mayor To Hold Small Business Town Hall

Montclair, NJ – Many Montclair businesses have struggled during the pandemic, with some having to close temporarily due to staffing shortages and other challenges. Montclair Mayor Sean M. Spiller will hold a second virtual town hall on Tuesday, February 1, at 7:00 p.m. This town hall will focus on small businesses and the resources available.

The pandemic has been hard on small businesses. Montclair has worked to support the small business community and there is still much more to do to come back stronger than before.

Register here.