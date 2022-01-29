Salt Truck Takes Out Traffic Light on Montclair’s Bloomfield Avenue

Montclair, NJ – A salt truck with its bed lifted took down a traffic light on Bloomfield Avenue at North Willow in Montclair during Saturday’s major nor’easter storm. One person was injured at the scene and taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center (this story is developing; we will update as we learn more). Avoid the area and roadways in general until they are cleared and safe for driving.
Motorists are urged to stay off the roads until snow has stopped and roads have been cleared. Montclair Police Department reminds residents to remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, especially from the hood, windows and roof.
The MPD also urges residents to drive safely on ice and snow and follow these tips:
-
Drive slowly (at or below the posted speed limit) and adjust your speed for the changing road conditions.
Turn on your headlights, using low beams when traveling in snow.
Increase your following distance. In winter weather, travel at least eight to 10 seconds behind the car in front of you.
Give snowplows plenty of room to work. Don’t tailgate and try not to pass. If you must pass, take extreme caution in doing so. Remember, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they don’t always see you.
If you skid, don’t brake or accelerate. Remove your foot from the gas, and gently steer your car in the direction of the skid (the direction the rear of your vehicle is sliding.) When your car starts heading in the desired direction, carefully straighten the wheel.
Slow down before exiting the highway. Exit ramps often have icy patches, sharp curves and stalled or stopped vehicles.
Have a personal safety kit easily accessible in your vehicle that includes: an ice scraper/brush; shovel; jumper cables or battery starter; blanket; sand, salt or kitty litter for traction; lock de-icer; flashlight and new batteries; extra windshield wiper fluid; safety flares/warning device; cell phone with a spare battery; water and non-perishable food (i.e., granola or protein bars); and paper towels or a cloth.
If your vehicle does become disabled, pull off the road as far as possible and turn on your emergency flashers. Remain with your vehicle until help arrives. If you can’t get your vehicle off the road and are uncertain about your safety, do not stay in your vehicle or stand behind it. Proceed carefully to a safe location away from traffic.