Salt Truck Takes Out Traffic Light on Montclair’s Bloomfield Avenue

Montclair, NJ – A salt truck with its bed lifted took down a traffic light on Bloomfield Avenue at North Willow in Montclair during Saturday’s major nor’easter storm. One person was injured at the scene and taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center (this story is developing; we will update as we learn more). Avoid the area and roadways in general until they are cleared and safe for driving.

Motorists are urged to stay off the roads until snow has stopped and roads have been cleared. Montclair Police Department reminds residents to remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, especially from the hood, windows and roof.



The MPD also urges residents to drive safely on ice and snow and follow these tips: