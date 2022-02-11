2022 Van Vleck Gardens Online Plant Sale Starts Monday!

The 2022 Van Vleck Gardens Online Plant Sale is back beginning Monday, February 14th at 9 a.m. at Vanvleck.org. You’ll find many items exclusive to this curated sale and not available at the annual in-person Spring sale. Scroll through beautiful perennials, interesting shrubs and splendid trees and imagine them gracing your own garden. Welcome pollinators by planting milkweed, goldenrods, berries and flowers – all available at the sale. These items make a great and lasting Valentine’s Day gift for loved ones. Forget the candy hearts and give a sustainable gift instead!

Order online at our sale and pick up the plants at Van Vleck Gardens closer to spring.

The shop will be open from February 14th at 9am through February 25th at 5 p.m. Enjoy planning your garden now before the ground thaws.