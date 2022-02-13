Assistance Available for PSE&G Customers Behind on Utility Bills

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – Bloomfield PSE&G residents that have fallen behind on their utility bills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for assistance by going to pseg.com/helpnow. The state moratorium on utilities being shut off will end on March 15.

“Working with PSE&G, we have seen that a large number of our residents have fallen behind on their utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic through no fault of their own,” said Mayor Venezia. “The last thing that we want to see is for a single family to have their utilities shut off because of missed payments. Please go to the PSE&G help site if you have missed payments to see if you may qualify for assistance.”

Residents in need of help applying for assistance may contact the Bloomfield Department of Human Services at 973-680-4019.

Many more customers are now eligible for energy assistance programs that have been expanded with increased income limits. PSE&G is offering more flexible payment options and new deferred payment arrangements (DPAs).

Enroll in a PSE&G Deferred Payment Arrangement (DPA): Visit pseg.com/myaccount; or call 800-357-2262. When asked, “What would you like help with today?” say, “Payment arrangement.”

Apply for State energy assistance: Visit nj211.org (https://www.nj211.org/utility-assistance-programs) or dial 2-1-1.

Need help, not sure where to start or want to share information with others? Visit: www.pseg.com/HelpNow, or call PSE&G Customer Care: 800-357-2262.

Find an affiliate agency that helps people apply for utility relief programs in your county: Visit pseg.com/HelpNow for PSE&G Customer Service Centers with customer advocates from affiliate agencies. Or visit nj211.org (https://www.nj211.org/utility-assistance-programs) or dial 2-1-1.