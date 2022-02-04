Baristanet Profile: Denise Ford Sawadogo

Name: Denise Ford Sawadogo

Where do you live? Montclair



When did you move there? In 2006



Where did you grow up? Freeport, Long Island and Brooklyn, NY (10 years old and younger)



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m co-owner of the Montclair Brewery as its General Manager and Marketing & Sales Head.



Coffee, tea or … ? TEA!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Having no real work to do and being able to meet up with a friend for some tea, brunch or a light lunch. Being able to walk around town, browse in the shops without feeling guilty that I have real work that I should be doing instead.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? That’s a hard one since we have many good ones. I enjoy Cafe Moso for a nice sit down dinner, Caribbean Grill for authentic Jamaican take out, Brick Lane Curry for delicious Indian food, Toast for breakfast, Le Salbuen for anytime, and Montclair Diner since it is so family friendly. My ultimate favorite is Montclair Brewery because we always have a super wide selection of drinks that pair well with any food brought in from local restaurants. It’s also a super chill spot to meet with friends and colleagues. There are others, sorry I can’t pick just one!



What’s on your nightstand? Books, many!



What are you listening to? The radio, just found a new station that plays old-school R&B.



What are your current indulgences? Watching the This is Us tv series, and staying up way too late to watch reruns of Modern Family, The Big Bang Theory, and Blackish.



What talent you would most like to have? To be able to whistle



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? It’s better than the city, and it offers just about the same amenities in a more relaxed environment.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? that I gave back to others and was always there to help when needed.