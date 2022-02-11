Baristanet Profile: Jo Fitzpatrick

Name: Jo Fitzpatrick

Where do you live? Montclair



When did you move there? 2003 via Southern California via the UK



Where did you grow up? A little town called Daventry in Northamptonshire, England



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

I teach life skills, such as grocery shopping, cooking, organizing, laundry, etc, to young adults with learning disabilities. During the pandemic I launched my passion project, a small gardening business – The English Gardener NJ. I design custom planters and window boxes for every season for homes and businesses in Montclair and the surrounding areas.



Coffee, tea or … ? Coffee from Paper Plane Coffee Co., please!! But I am English born and bred so obviously I drink a lot of tea too!



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? In the summer, a walk with my dogs, followed by an afternoon at a pool with a great book. In the winter, by a fire with a cup of hot tea, jazz music playing, and a good magazine. With my dogs always!



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Turtle + Wolf – delicious food



What’s on your nightstand? Always a glass of water, ton of books, candle, and a plant.



What are you listening to? I like hip hop and jazz, or 90s English dance music. Current happy song – Funkin’ for Jamaica by Tom Browne



What are your current indulgences? Magazines, candles, hot bubble baths, and Netflix. Sometimes all at the same time!



What talent you would most like to have? I’d love to be able to paint – pictures, not houses!



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? I loved going to the Clairidge before it closed due to the pandemic, and I was first in line when it reopened. Highly recommend.



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? Jo was extremely thoughtful, very funny, super honest and open, and loyal to all she loved.