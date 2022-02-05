Billie Eilish or Elton John? Bid on Two Amazing Concert Experiences and Support Out Montclair

Billie Eilish or Elton John? Bid on your choice of two amazing concert experiences and if you win, you will also support Out Montclair.

Thanks to a generous donor, Out Montclair has luxury suite Prudential Center tickets to two of the hottest concerts up for auction right now, to benefit the first-ever Montclair Pride festival in June!

One pair is for the BILLIE EILISH “Happier than Ever” World Tour concert on February 22nd!

Another pair is for the ELTON JOHN’s final tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert on February 25th!

In addition to seeing these iconic artists, you’re bidding on an unforgettable experience including:

– VIP entrance

– Luxury suite experience close to the stage – with food, cocktails and incredible views

-Helping your favorite nonprofit OUT MONTCLAIR create a future fantastic experience at Montclair Pride!

Bidding is open and runs through February 18th.

Make your bids now at https://www.32auctions.com/MontclairPride2022



Out Montclair send a special thanks to BDP Holdings for their generous donation, and to all of you for your support.