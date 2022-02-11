Call for Proposals for S2G’s Montclair Literary Festival 2022

Montclair, NJ – Succeed2gether’s sixth annual Montclair Literary Festival, which will take place in early May 2022, is seeking proposals from the community. The festival will run from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8, with Festival Day on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Writers, editors, publishers, community groups, anyone with a passion for books, are invited to submit an event proposal. The event can be a panel discussion, solo book talk, reading, masterclass or something completely new and original, aimed at adults, children, or YA audiences.

“We are planning to be in person outside in tents for Festival Day”, said Marcia Marley, Chair of Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival. “Other events and classes may be held indoors or online via Zoom or Crowdcast, as required.

“In past years, we’ve had some fantastic proposals including: “In the Zone”, a discussion about why we’re fascinated with that magical feeling of beating the odds in sports; “Going Rogue: Alternative Ways to Get Into Print”, a panel about writing and publishing journeys, featuring National Book Award finalist Min Jin Lee, alongside up-and-coming writers; and “Immigrant Voices”, in which a diverse group of writers discussed the importance of sharing their immigrant perspectives.”

Submissions will be accepted via email montclairliteraryfestival@gmail.com until midnight on February 28, 2022. Decisions will be made by March 14, 2022. More details about previous festivals can be found on the festival website: www.succeed2gether.org/montclair-literary-festival/.