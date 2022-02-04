Essex County Enacts Code Blue Procedures To Offer Shelter During Extreme Winter Weather

Essex County, NJ – Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Friday, February 4th at 8 p.m. through Sunday, February 6th at 8 a.m.

“Providing our homeless residents with a warm place to stay during extreme weather conditions is important for their safety and well-being. We thank our participating shelters and warming stations who are working with us to open their doors in these times of need,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. said.

When a Code Blue is declared, a network of warming stations operated by the County and its municipalities and shelters operated by the community based organizations will be opened. The warming stations identified include a variety of public libraries, senior centers, civic and community centers, school buildings, houses of worship, firehouses and first aid squad buildings. Warming stations are generally opened during the day and may not provide overnight accommodations. Shelters do provide overnight accommodations. In addition, shelters that regularly require occupants to leave during the day will suspend that practice so people can stay indoors.

A list of participating shelters is attached or can be viewed by visiting www.NJ211.org or dialing 2-1-1.

Montclair has its own list of daytime warming centers here.

